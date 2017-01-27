Summary: The Jazz, led by all-star Gordon Hayward, beat the Lakers 96-88 in a non-descript game. I am so happy for Gordon. He committed himself to accomplishing this goal in the offseason and with tireless work, he has taken his game to a new level and has become an All Star. It is really a testament to commitment and work.

This one is not very complicated. The Jazz are a superior team to the Lakers, and while they didn’t play very well, they played well enough to never be threatened by the Lakers.

The Jazz are not making shots and the offense is not very smooth right now. They hit on just 6 of 26 from three and hit on only 41% of their shots.

Alec Burks and Joe Ingles were terrific off the bench. The team plays so well when Ingles is on the floor. Alec Burks played the fourth guard spot tonight (Hill, Hood, Ingles) and is bringing an offensive aspect to the team that the Jazz have not had this year.

Burks had 11 points in 13 minutes on 5 of 9 shooting.

Teams generally only play four guards and if Ingles and Burks are both going to play, then the Jazz are going to have to play a portion of the game without a true point guard. Thursday, the Jazz were +10 when they played without a true point guard so it was successful.

Hayward had 24 points and shot 9 of 10 on his free throws.

Rudy Gobert had a season-high six blocks and a new 10+ rebound streak has started.

This game really didn’t have much to it. The Jazz led by seven points at the end of one quarter. The lead was four points at the half, 10 at the end of the third, and they won by eight. The game was never truly in doubt.

Jazz closed with Hill, Ingles, Hayward, Diaw and Gobert. It is going to be different each night depending on match-ups.