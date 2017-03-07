Emptying the Noggin – Jazz win 30th game against a below .500 team

Summary: Remarkable defensive performance by the Jazz and Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz to a wire-to-wire win over the Pelicans, 88-83.

• The Jazz were playing without George Hill, Joe Johnson and had Rodney Hood on a minutes restriction. They opened the game with a 29-14 first quarter and led for the rest of the way.

• The story of the night was the Jazz’s consistent effort on the defensive end. The Pelicans are 29th in the league offensively since the All Star break and the Jazz shut them down. For the first three quarters of the night, the Pelicans were shooting 18 of 64 from the field.

• Favors guarded Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert had DeMarcus Cousins. Other than a brief period where Davis impacted the game for three minutes, neither was a factor on the outcome.

• Gordon Hayward and Joe Ingles both hit mammoth three-point shots in the 4th quarter to seal the win.

• Hayward finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

• Ingles finished with 12 points on 6 shots, 4 of 5 from three, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

• Dante Exum did well in his start tonight and Raul Neto had a solid 14 minutes off the bench. They combined to shoot 4 of 14, and the Jazz did play 8 minutes of the game without a point guard.

• Alec Burks’ seven defensive rebounds from the guard position was a season high.

• The Pelicans shot 13 of 42 with both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the floor.

• The Pelicans want to play a 3-on-3 or 2-on-2 game and the Jazz did a great job defensively of making it 3-on-5 or 2-on-5 with their help defense and weakside shifts.

• DeMarcus Cousins’ attitude to the game is offensive to watch.

• This was a solid third win in a row for the Jazz against a below .500 team, marking their 30th win of the year against below .500 teams.