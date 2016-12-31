Summary: The Jazz get in a tight game with Suns, but are able to close it out for a win with a great defensive effort. The 91-86 win puts the Jazz into fourth in the Western Conference.

· The Jazz couldn’t muster enough offense tonight to run away from the Suns, and found themselves in a possession by possession battle down the stretch, but the Jazz showed improvement in being able to close the game out for the win.

· Rudy Gobert had one of the most remarkable defensive plays I have seen. He got switched out on Eric Bledsoe. Bledsoe isolated on him and drove to the basket — the possession before Bledsoe had missed a three on the switch. Gobert stayed with Bledsoe and blocked his shot. It went out to the Suns and the they drove to the basket (not sure who) and Gobert stepped out to deny his shot and he passed to a seemingly open Chriss on the left baseline. Chriss rose up to dunk and Gobert swirled back to block or alter the dunk and force the miss. The amount of multiple actions on this play is incomprehensible. This is one of the most incredible examples of Rudy’s motor, of his balance, his athleticism, his understanding of the game, his commitment, his fight. It is amazing that he forced the pass and got back to the guy who received the pass to block the next attempt. It might have saved the game.

· The Jazz’s defense was incredible in the second half. Without George Hill (out for concussion protocol), the Jazz held the Suns to 13 of 34 shooting and just one three-pointer. In the first half, the Suns were scoring 1.16 pts per possessions, and by the end of the night it was just .947 pts per possession.

· Rudy was a large part of that defense. The Jazz guards were trying to force the ball handler to the sideline, and had a hard time executing that plan. But with Rudy, they were able to stymie the Suns.

· Devin Booker had 18 points in the first quarter and just two the rest of the night, including missing a three to tie. The Jazz had the Booker stopper and it was Joe Ingles. Quin Snyder subbed Rodney Hood out of the game with 5:00 to put Joe Ingles on Booker — quite the move by Quin. It also showed that Quin is not worried about who finishes, and all that he is worried about winning.

· Favors looked better tonight: 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, two of which were gorgeous high-low passes to Rudy Gobert.

· Raul Neto was forced into action with George Hill out after the last play of the first quarter. Neto did a solid job executing the defensive game plan and is more aggressive going to the basket this year.

· Hayward finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Phoenix did everything they could to eliminate him from the game.

· The story of this game is two-fold: The Jazz winning defensively in the second half without George Hill, and another “wow” night from Rudy Gobert with 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks on 7 of 8 shooting, and this doesn’t even begin to tell the story of his defense.