By David Locke, Utah Jazz

Summary: George Hill returned to the Jazz’s starting lineup and the Jazz used a 30-9 fourth quarter to blow out the Philadelphia 76ers, 100-83.

George Hill was brilliant in his return to the lineup. He played 29 minutes, hit on 8 of 10 shots for 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished six assists and had three steals. The Jazz were a remarkable +31 when he was on the floor tonight. He plays in control. Everyone is in position. The team gets into their sets when and where they need to. Defensively, he is able to get back in front of his man and he reads and understands the game terrifically.

Jazz lost the first quarter, 24-22, tied the second, 27-27, and lost the third, 23-21 before exploding for a 30-9 fourth quarter in order to beat the 76ers.

It was only the second time all season the Jazz played their preferred starting lineup together.

At shoot around today, the Jazz went through offensive attack drills, working on how to deal with the double team on the ball from the 76ers and where the passes would be to get weak side threes. The Jazz got them all night. The corner three was open all the time. The Jazz had eight corner threes in the first half, which was equal to the most they had in any game all season. The Jazz hit 15 of 26 from three.

Jahlil Okafor had a big second quarter with 13 points, and never scored in the second half. He finished the night 6 of 15 for 13 points.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were not available for the Sixers tonight.

Rodney Hood got out of his shooting slump with an early three and then rolled through the night. Hood had missed 17 straight threes — largely due to the hamstring and the flu — but it was nice for him to get going tonight.

Trey Lyles is having a very good shooting month in December. Tonight, he hit 3 of 5 from three. He is 11 of his last 20. His added offensive game can make this team unreal offensively.

The minutes tonight look very much how they will be when this team is healthy. Hill played 29, which will likely increase, but Hayward (32), Gobert (33), Hood (32) and Favors (24 – could increase) and the bench was Mack (18), Diaw (17) Ingles (15) Johnson (17) Lyles (18). That is probably what the rotation will look like.