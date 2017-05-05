Summary: The Jazz picked their poison and the poison got them beat. The Warriors take a 2-0 series lead with a 115-104 victory over Utah Thursday night.

Every time Draymond Green uses a possession to take a shot, it is better than if Klay, Steph or Durant take it. Green was a 30% 3-point shooter this season. The Jazz dropped off Green to try to cut of the Warriors’ penetration and attack of the rim, and he made them pay by making 5-8 from 3. The Jazz’s strategy is the right one. If Draymond Green goes 5-8 from 3, the Warriors win. It is really that simple. Draymond Green has made these shots in the playoffs at a higher rate than in the regular season, but it all comes down to making reasonable choices to give yourself the best chance to win.

The Jazz got blitzed early in the game again; They were down 12-3 at the first time out. The Warriors kept putting it on Utah and led it 33-13 near the end of the first quarter. From there, the Jazz fought and showed great grit to keep battling. However, every time the Jazz huff and puff, the Warriors blew the house down. It is hard to tell if the Warriors are just so good they are toying with you or if the Jazz are really making inroads throughout the game. To me, it seems like the Jazz are making progress and staying with the Warriors, but every time it gets close, Golden State stretches their lead back out.

Gordon Hayward was brilliant. I thought he was as good as his 40-point game versus the Clippers in the first round. In Game 1, he played rushed — he seemed out of rhythm in the shots he was taking. He was terrific tonight. He was assertive. He played with a calmness and confidence, knowing what he was going to encounter. Along with his incredible offseason work, he made a bunch of changes to his game preparation and film work. It has paid huge dividends. His growth is remarkable. I am on top of the Gordon Hayward fan club, but I honestly never thought he would be this player.

The Jazz were 4-18 to start the night in the final seven seconds of the shot clock. Then, they picked up the pace and started pushing the ball up the floor. Throughout the year, the Jazz have been able to make defenses shift, create overcompensation to their actions and then take advantage. That doesn’t work against the Warriors. Instead, the Jazz got into early actions and took the first looks they could get. It worked much better.

The Jazz’s offensive rating (points per possession) in each of the first two games has been a notch above what the Warriors allowed for the season. Since the Jazz were ranked 12 th offensively this season, that makes some sense. What the Jazz have not been able to do is get their defense to have an impact on the Warriors’ offense. They will need to do that if they are going to win a game in the series.

The Jazz are not getting the shooting from Hood and Ingles they got during the season. The big jump in Joe Ingles' game this year was his ability to hit the 3 off the bounce. In the playoffs, however, he is 1-12 on 3- pointers off the bounce. He is also 4-17 if a defender is within six feet of him, according to Stats Vu. This is the playoffs. Joe doesn't have a quick release, and teams aren't giving him room so it is hard for him to get looks. He was 1-2 tonight. Rodney is the opposite story: He is being left open and he is not making the 3. He has made just 27% of his 3-pointers this postseason. Prior to tonight's 0-5 performance, Rodney was 2-10 if a defender was within four feet, but was 6-19 if the defender was within four to six feet. Without George Hill, the Jazz need those shooters.

Dante had some solid play tonight and did some nice things. He knocked down a shot. He drove to the basket. He has to get a left hand dribble. It is really obvious how little he wants to use his left hand.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry scored 48 points on 28 shots. They can’t lose if this happens. It is virtually impossible, mathematically.

The Jazz are battling one of the greatest teams ever compiled in NBA history. If we were playing anyone else, I would have felt as though we had turned the game in our favor at halftime and were on our way to a comeback. Against the Warriors, that thought is fleeting.

Saturday night will be fun. An underdog crowd is a fun crowd.