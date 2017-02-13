Emptying the Noggin — Clippers impose their will on Utah

Summary: The Jazz get blown out by the Clippers, 88-72, trailing by as many as 29 late in the third quarter and offensively struggling the entire game.

The Clippers came into this game physically imposing their will on the Jazz. Thurl Bailey mentioned early in the game that it was chippy. The Clippers came in tonight with the objective of establishing a dominance over the Jazz in case they met in the playoffs and they did exactly that to the Jazz.

The Jazz’s offense never got rolling. They scored 19 points in the first quarter and then went 12 of 41 shooting combined in the second and third quarters. The Jazz did the same versus Boston, hitting on 12 of 44 shots.

Gordon Hayward was 2 for 12 and George Hill was 2 for 11.

This is a great win for the Clippers. They are 2-0 in the season series versus the Jazz. They just went 3-2 on the road trip without Chris Paul, though I still don’t believe Blake Griffin and Chris Paul complement each other.

The Jazz have lost at home to Memphis, Oklahoma City and the Clippers this month, all of whom were behind Utah in the playoff picture at the time. Those are games you would like to win at home.

There is not a lot of analysis that goes into this game. The Clippers took it to the Jazz, and as the Jazz’s offense got worse and worse, their defense got a bit softer. Playing defense when you aren’t making any shots is a nearly impossible thing to do in the NBA.

Boris Diaw got the first run at power forward tonight instead of Trey Lyles. Lyles came in the second half when the game was virtually over and went 0 for 9 in 13 minutes.