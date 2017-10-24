Danté Exum Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Danté Exum:

Exum underwent a successful procedure Tuesday morning to stabilize the AC joint in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Exum will return to Salt Lake City to begin his rehabilitation and will remain out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The Australian appeared in 66 games (26 starts) last season for Utah, averaging a career-high 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest. Additionally, the 22-year-old saw action in seven 2017 NBA Playoff games, owning averages of 4.6 points and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes per game.