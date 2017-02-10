Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union “Pass It Along” to Edison Elementary

SALT LAKE CITY (February 10, 2017) — The Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union announced today that Edison Elementary in Salt Lake City is this season’s fourth recipient of “Pass It Along,” a program featuring fan nomination opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each.

Edison Elementary, which will replenish their supply of student books, as well as improve student access to technology, will be presented with a $5,000 donation prior to the Saturday, Feb. 11 game vs. the Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart HomeArena. The photo and check presentation will take place on center court at 6 p.m.

“Edison Elementary provides our students a welcoming place to learn and grow,” said Principal Laurie Lacy. “With great diversity among our students and a large percentage of students who may not have access to resources that are commonplace for many others, this grant will allow us the opportunity to provide educational materials and experiences to students who would not otherwise have them.”

In addition to the $5,000 donation, Edison Elementary received a visit from Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO Sterling Nielsen and Jazz Bear, as well as tickets to Saturday’s game.

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner will be announced each month through March 2017, for a total of $25,000 being donated to five deserving organizations.

This season’s “Pass It Along” recipients include Paiute Tribe of Utah Native Youth Program, Head Start and GiGi’s Playhouse Layton.