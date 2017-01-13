Boris Diaw to Host Jazz Fit Clinic

The Utah Jazz and forward Boris Diaw will tipoff NBA FIT Week with a Jazz Fit clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at South Davis Junior High beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Diaw, along with Jazz staff, America First Jazz Dancers and the Jazz Stunt Team, will engage the students in a variety of activities to get them moving and excited about fitness. At the conclusion of the event, participants will receive a sling bag containing a water bottle, pencil and “stat card” with health tips.

The Utah Jazz, with support from University of Utah Health Care, will host a total of 10 Jazz Fit clinics for pre-selected middle school physical education classes. Each participating school will also receive five basketballs from the Jazz. The clinics are part of the organization’s effort to raise awareness about the importance of staying active and living a healthy lifestyle.

WHO: Boris Diaw, Salt Lake City Stars broadcaster Steve Brown, Jazz staff, America First Jazz Dancers, Jazz Stunt Team

WHAT: Jazz Fit clinic – “Be active, eat healthy and play together”

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18 - 1:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

WHERE: South Davis Junior High - 298 West 2600 South Bountiful, UT