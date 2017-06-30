Bobby Hansen to Make Alumni Appearance at Utah Jazz Summer League

As part of the Utah Jazz alumni program, former guard Bobby Hansen will return to Salt Lake City to participate in 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League activities, hosting two youth clinics and signing autographs for fans during the last two days of play.

On July 5, Hansen will host the first clinic for 50 youth at the Sorenson Center in Salt Lake City beginning at 3 p.m. The July 6 event will be held at the Central Park Community Center at 9 a.m. and will utilize the outdoor community basketball court that was built in collaboration between the Utah Jazz, Larry H. Miller Charities and South Salt Lake.

The clinics, presented by America First Credit Union, will focus on basketball fundamentals, including shooting, passing and dribbling. The participants will also receive a pair of tickets to the Utah Jazz Summer League.

In addition to the two clinics, the former Jazzman will sign autographs for fans on the concourse of the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah near the Fanzz kiosk on Wed., July 5 and Thurs., July 6 from 6:15-7 p.m. Game tickets are required for arena entry.

Hansen, who was drafted by the Jazz in 1983 and played seven seasons for the team, has spent the last 20 years as the color analyst for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team on the Hawkeye Radio Network. During his nine-year NBA career, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists and also won an NBA Championship in 1992 with the Chicago Bulls.

The 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League, in association with America First Credit Union, University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission, will tip off Monday night with the 76ers playing the Celtics at 5 p.m. followed by the Jazz vs. the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. A complete schedule of games can be found online at utahjazz.com.

Lower bowl tickets are available for as low as $8 for a one-day pass or $15 for a three-day pass. A one-day pass provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at utahjazz.com/summerleague, the Rice-Eccles Stadium box office or by phone at (801) 581-UTIX.