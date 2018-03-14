Ricky Rubio finding his groove with the Jazz

Ricky Rubio has had a pretty good week.

He had a 30-point game and two straight double-doubles, and he's been one of the primary catalysts behind Utah's seven-game winning streak.

"I've been playing good, but it's not about stats," Rubio said. "It's about winning, and playing a game that's fun to play. We want to get there, and we know that we have it in us. We just have to keep working on the little details—playing hard, moving the ball, playing for each other."

Yeah, these are good times for both Rubio and the Jazz.

Go back further, though, and you'll see that he's actually had a pretty good year. Since this time last year, Rubio has been playing the best basketball of his career.

Don't believe it? Just look at the numbers. Since March 1, 2017, Rubio has ...

Shot 41% from the field and 33% from 3-point range (up from his career averages of 38% and 31%)

Recorded all four of his career 30-point games (one with Minnesota last season and three this year with the Jazz)

Averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over 85 games—with the scoring and 3-point shooting well above his career averages of 10.7 and 0.7

Played a key role in three winning streaks of at least six games with the Jazz this season (he never had a winning streak of more than four games in Minnesota)

Rubio has also proven to be a reliable barometer for the team's overall success—

In Utah's wins, he's averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from behind the arc.

In Utah's losses, he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 threes while shooting 34.7 percent from the field and 21.8 percent from behind the arc.

Coming to the Jazz was a big adjustment for Rubio, and now, with nearly a full season under his belt, the results of his consistent hard work—to be on the same page as his coaches and teammates—are starting to show.

"Everyone wants to have conclusions about things so quickly, but life's not like that. The game's not like that. You have to try and fail and learn—that's how you get better," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said when asked about Rubio's improved connection with his teammates.

"I think there's a progression players go through when they get in a new environment, and that's what we're seeing. ... In Ricky's case, he's had to learn on the fly. He's been angry, but he's never been discouraged. He holds himself to a really high standard. Eventually, if you do that and you're working on the right things and you care, you're going to break through. The same thing is true with his relationship with [his teammates] on the court. It just takes time."

All the time Rubio has put in is finally paying off, and now he's leading the Jazz in their fight for a playoff spot—something he never experienced in his six seasons with the Timberwolves.

The Jazz have won 19 of their past 21 games and are (finally) sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings—in a dead heat with the Clippers and Spurs, and only one game ahead of the Nuggets. The Jazz are also only two games out of the No. 4 spot, with their next four games against teams with records significantly below .500.

This season is going down to the wire, and considering the changes to the roster during the offseason and the injuries (to Rudy Gobert, Thabo Sefolosha, Danté Exum and others) throughout this season, that's a great place for the Jazz—and Ricky Rubio—to be.