Arena Upgrades to Bring New Food Experiences

A lineup of new culinary choices to savor Utah will transform the food and beverage hospitality experience when the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz and the premier sports and entertainment venue of the Intermountain West, opens this fall.

A multitude of food selections – more than 30 restaurants and vendors -- will await guests for Jazz games and arena shows. Newcomers to the menu of arena restaurants will be R&R barbecue, JDawgs, Hire’s Big H, Cubby’s, El Chubasco Mexican Grill, and Maxwell’s. Popular returnees will be CupBop Korean barbecue, Papa John’s Pizza, Zao Asian Café, Chick-fil-A and Grillworks.

“We are setting the table for great food experiences at Vivint Smart Home Arena with an array of new restaurants, reimagined offerings and Utah favorites,” said Craig Sanders, chief customer officer for the Utah Jazz. “With the renovation of our arena, we are conducting a comprehensive rebuild of our food and beverage options on all six levels. If you are wondering where to eat or you seek to satisfy different tastes, the arena will be an ideal dining destination.”

Working kitchens in the dining areas will showcase the preparation of fresh food. The four corners of the main concourse at Vivint Smart Home Arena will feature specialty menus with barbecue from R&R, hand-tossed pizzas from Maxwell’s, Mexican food from El Chubasco, and gourmet hamburgers and signature beef sandwiches from Cubby’s.

R&R brings Utah’s best barbecue with the finest brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken in one marquee food corner. Cubby’s serves its tri-tip Italian beef sandwiches along with freshly ground certified Angus beef top sirloin burgers in another. Maxwell’s, known for its pizza by the slice and famous Philly cheesesteaks, is a mainstay in the arena lower bowl. The El Chubasco grill offers food inspired from central Mexico with its famous homemade salsa bar to complete the dining quads.

The broad range of additional offerings for foodies next season also includes JDawgs polish and beef hot dogs served with locally baked buns and a signature sauce, and Hire’s old-fashioned drive-in style burgers (Big H), fresh cut fries, homemade onion rings and dipping sauce. National favorites such as Chick-fil-A and Papa John’s Pizza will be present with their popular fare.

“Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment at its core culture is a hospitality company with care and concern for arena guests and the community as a whole,” said John Sergi, food and beverage hospitality design consultant for the arena. “And as food is one of the most tangible, sensory, and personal expressions of hospitality, it made complete sense that food was a central element of the renovation.

“Driving the hospitality design is the fact that the Salt Lake City area has a vibrant, emerging, and entrepreneurial food scene. We captured this local food energy in the design of the arena by engaging the region’s best-in-class chefs and restaurateurs. We look forward to arena guests arriving early and planning to eat something new and wonderful at every event.”

In the past two Jazz seasons, arena eats have already included well-known and returning concepts with CupBop Korean barbecue and Zao Asian Café. Vivint Smart Home Arena will continue to offer kid favorite foods such as chicken fingers, fries, burgers, hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn through its revamped Grillworks stations with on-site food preparation.

Ice cream and shakes will be as prominent as ever in the arena with multiple offerings from Farr’s Fresh hand-dipped ice cream, Iceberg’s famous thick shakes, Dippin’ Dots, and Bon Bon gelato and desserts. Snack favorites such as Kettle Corn and cotton candy will maintain their carts.

New craft beer stations and snacks, featuring the offerings of brew pubs and microbreweries, will provide local flavor to the beverage choices.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is undergoing a $125 million renovation plan that will enhance the fan and visitor experience for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses will be redesigned along with an expanded main entrance, open social corners on level six, and new clubs and suites. The bulk of the work will begin after the 2016-17 season is over and continue through its expected opening this fall. Learn more about the Arena Rising at www.vivintsmarthomearenarising.com.