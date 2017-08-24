Arena Plaza to Feature 14-Foot J-Note

Downtown Salt Lake City and Vivint Smart Home Arena will have a new iconic landmark when the home of the Utah Jazz reopens this fall after its $125 million renovation. A 14-foot high and 21-foot wide illuminated Jazz note statue will be located on the plaza to welcome fans, announced Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment officials today.

The navy, green and gold J-Note, which merges a basketball and musical note, is expected to be a popular meeting and photo locale. It will be mounted on a round 15-inch high white concrete base. The J-Note will be 20 inches thick and the white lines on the ball and note will have LED lighting.

The outdoor plaza is featured in today’s release of a third digital animation video, providing visual insights into the Arena Rising as presented by Rocky Mountain Power.

Watch the latest video at http://vivintsmarthomearenarising.c1ms.com/#videos.

Other plaza changes include the removal of the digital marquee on the corner of 300 West and South Temple. Instead, a series of connecting video boards totaling 114 feet in length and nine-feet high will stretch along the façade and wings of the main entrance, creating a natural gathering space on the plaza.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is in midst of completing a $125 million top-to-bottom renovation. The project will transform the arena with significant improvements from food to technology to enhance the fan and visitor experience for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses are being redesigned along with fully-cushioned Jazz blue seats for all fans, and a 12,000-square-foot atrium and new plaza are reshaping the arena entrance.

Updated renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising presented by Rocky Mountain Power.