April 12 Spurs-Jazz Game Time Changed

The NBA announced today that the Wednesday, April 12 regular season finale in which the Utah Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Smart Home Arena has been changed to a traditional 7 p.m. MT start time. The game will continue to be televised by ROOT Sports and broadcast by 1280 AM/97.5 FM The Zone as previously scheduled.

Single-game tickets for the first two Jazz home games of the 2017 NBA Playoffs are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $29 and are available at utahjazz.com, with no online fees, the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office (located on 100 South across the street from the John Stockton and Karl Malone statues on the southeast plaza), any Smith’s Tix outlet or by phone at (801) 355-SEAT. There will be an eight ticket limit per person. Hospitality packages, group tickets and suites are also available by calling (801) 355-DUNK.