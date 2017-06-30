2017 Utah Jazz Summer League Preview

The 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League is just days away, so here’s a short primer on what to expect from the three-day, six-game event featuring the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

The Players

This year’s summer league features an exciting group of rookies. Two of the 2017 NBA Draft’s top three picks—No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz (76ers) and No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum (Celtics)—will be there, plus lottery pick Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), who was taken with the 13th selection. Other first-round draft picks include No. 28 pick Tony Bradley (Jazz) and No. 29 pick Derrick White (Spurs).

Fultz, a point guard from the University of Washington, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during his only college season. Tatum, a 6-foot-8 forward, led Duke in scoring at 16.8 points per game. The Jazz traded the No. 24 pick plus forward Trey Lyles to get Mitchell, a combo guard who averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a sophomore at Louisville.

Other notable players include Utah’s Danté Exum and Joel Bolomboy; Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Ante Zizic; San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray; and Philadelphia’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Location

Because of the ongoing renovations to Vivint Smart Home Arena, this year’s event will take place at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Schedule

Monday, July 3:

5 p.m. … Celtics vs. 76ers

7 p.m. … Jazz vs. Spurs

Wednesday, July 5:

5 p.m. … Celtics vs. Spurs

7 p.m. … Jazz vs. 76ers

Thursday, July 6:

5 p.m. … 76ers vs. Spurs

7 p.m. … Jazz vs. Celtics

Other Fun Stuff

The event will also feature a variety of plaza activities, including food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist, music by DJ Juggy, photo stations, free-throw shooting contests and more. Gameday festivities begin at 4 p.m. on the south side of the Huntsman Center.

How to Watch

Summer league tickets are available and affordable, with prices starting at $8 for a one-day pass and $15 for a three-day pass. To reserve your seats, visit utahjazz.com/summerleague or go to the University of Utah box office at the Hunstman Center.

If you can’t make it out to see the action in person, KJZZ 14 Television will broadcast each Jazz game live. NBA TV will do live broadcasts all six Utah Jazz Summer League games. You can also listen to the games on The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM and 97.5 FM).

Fans outside of the Jazz TV market can stream the games live on utahjazz.com.