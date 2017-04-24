2017-18 Season Ticket Open House

Please join us at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday, April 25 to lock down your spot in the action for the 2017-18 season. The open house runs from 5–8pm and will showcase new and improved seating options that have never been available to the general public. Free hot dogs and soda will also be available.

Besides guaranteed seats to experience the excitement of Jazz basketball, each season ticket purchase also includes …

* The chance to purchase 2017 playoff tickets at the discounted season ticket member price

* Free season ticket member T-shirts

* Free Salt Lake Bees ticket vouchers (six vouchers for each account)

Open seats will be tagged for purchase but won’t last long, so be sure to get there early.