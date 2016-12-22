NBA InPlay Fantasy Game Terms and Conditions

No Purchase or Payment of any Kind Necessary. Purchasing Will Not Increase Your Chances Of Winning. This Game May Not Be Used To Conduct, Advertise Or Promote Any Form Of Gambling.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS GAME MAY NOT BE USED TO CONDUCT, ADVERTISE OR PROMOTE ANY FORM OF GAMBLING. THIS GAME IS OPEN TO PERSONS WHO ARE ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: (A) LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON DC (FOR PURPOSES OF CLARITY, RESIDENTS OF PUERTO RICO AND ALL TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OF THE UNITED STATES ARE EXPRESSLY EXCLUDED); AND (B) AT LEAST THIRTEEN (13) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT THE DATE OF REGISTRATION IN THE GAME ELIGIBLE MINORS MUST OBTAIN THEIR PARENTS OR LEGAL GUARDIANS PERMISSION PRIOR TO PARTICIPATING. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND ALL TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OF THE UNITED STATES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Introduction: Welcome to the NBA InPlay Fantasy Game (the “Game”), a free-to-play multiplayer mobile application where you can interact with and enhance your NBA live television viewing experience in a public setting or with friends and family members. The rules for the Game are explained fully in this document.

The Game Manager: NBA Digital (“NBAD”) will serve as the manager of the Game and will coordinate and manage all Fan Point (as defined below) tabulations and will have the authority to resolve any disputes that arise regarding Fan Point tabulations, alleged terms violations or anything else pertaining to the Game.

Eligibility: The Game is open to persons who are all of the following: (A) legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia or Washington DC excluding Puerto Rico and all territories and possessions of the United States; and (B) who are thirteen (13) years of age or older as of the date of registration. Eligible minors must obtain their parents or legal guardians permission prior to participating. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of Fan Duel, Inc. (“Sponsor”), Turner Networks, The National Basketball Association (“NBA”), NBA Properties, Inc., NBA Media Ventures, LLC, NBA Digital, the NBA and its member teams, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, governors, owners, distributors, retailers, agents, advertising/promotion agencies and teamDigital Promotions, Inc. (hereafter collectively, “Released Parties”), and each such individual’s immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in any contest associated with this Game where a prize is available to be awarded. Void in Puerto Rico, and all territories and possessions of the United States and where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws apply.

Game Period: The Game Period begins at the start of the first 2016-2017 regular season NBA game which is scheduled to take place at approximately 8:00 PM EST on December 22, 2016 and ends at the completion of the last game of the 2016-2017 NBA schedule which is scheduled to take place at approximately 9:00 PM on June 18, 2017(hereafter, “Game Period”). End date of the Game Period is subject to change dependent upon the NBA schedule. The Game and participation in the Game are subject to these Terms and Conditions. All Game registrations become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

The NBA InPlay App: Visit www.nba.com/inplay or download the free NBA InPlay mobile app (“NBA InPlay”) on your iOS* or Android* wireless device and either a) follow the prompts to sign in Facebook account (if you already have an Facebook.com account set up) with your username and password; or b) if you do not have an Facebook.com account, follow the prompts to set up an Facebook.com account for free by completing and submitting the form provided. You must sign into your Facebook account in order to track your points and claim prizes.

Important Note: Message and data rates may apply for app download and use. Your wireless service provider may charge you for data use. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding their pricing plans.

You may then access the Game at any time during the Game Period by opening the NBA InPlay mobile app on your wireless device. Limit one (1) NBA InPlay account per person using only one (1) email address and wireless device. NBA InPlay accounts from any person, email address or wireless device in excess of the above stated limitation will be void. A participant may only use one (1) email address and wireless device to participate in this Game. The use of script, macro or any other device to automate or subvert the Game process is prohibited and all such game plays will be void. In the event of a dispute as to the identity based on e-mail address submitted, entry will be declared made by the Authorized Account Holder (as hereinafter defined) of the e-mail address associated with the applicable participants Facebook.com account. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Pick How to Play: Once you are logged-in to NBA InPlay, you may follow the instructions to (i) create a code that will enable you to invite and play a private game with friends; (ii) use a code that you received to join a game created by a friend; or (iii) play a public game with everyone. Please Note: Only select public games identified by Sponsor will be eligible for contest prizing (as further outlined below). Private games and/or any games requiring a code to participate will not be eligible for any prizing.

Selecting an NBA Game and Team: From the list of NBA games provided, select the NBA game you plan to watch on TV and select which one (1) of the two (2) NBA teams from that game you’d like to play with. You will then be asked to provide a personal username for the team you will be creating. Your username will only be visible on leaderboards in private games; you will be the only individual to see your username in public games.

Selecting NBA Players: Once you’ve selected an NBA game and team you may then follow the instructions to scroll through the list of active players on your selected NBA teams roster and drag one (1) player into the applicable circle on the screen for each quarter of the NBA game (for a total of four (4) NBA players selected). Each NBA player can only be selected for one (1) quarter of a game; you must select four (4) different players on the NBA team your select (one (1) per quarter). If you attempt to join a public or private game after a quarter has ended for the applicable NBA game you will only be permitted to select one (1) NBA player for Comment [KS1]: This isn’t really true. Not sure if it matters though each quarter yet to be concluded. Once your selected NBA game is set to begin you may click the “Play Now” button to sync the sounds from your TV to NBA InPlay and begin playing.

Fan Points: Throughout your selected NBA game, the NBA players you’ve selected will accrue (or lose) points (“Fan Points”) based on their performance. Fan Points are tabulated as follows:

Player Statistic Fan Points 3-pt Field Goal 3 2-pt Field Goal 2 Free Throw Made 1 Rebound (Offensive or Defensive) 1.2 Assist 1.5 Block 2 Steal 2 Turnover -1

Unless Turbo Mode is activated (as described below), only the one (1) player you’ve selected for each quarter will be capable of accruing points for your team during each applicable quarter of the NBA game. At the conclusion of the NBA game, the Fan Points your team accrued throughout the NBA game will be combined to obtain your final score.

Turbo Mode: While the game clock is running during your selected NBA game you will have the option of activating “Turbo Mode” by long-pressing the basketball icon on the screen. Turbo Mode allows you to accrue Fan Points from all players on the NBA team you’ve selected AND a points boost multiplier for the NBA player you selected for the quarter in question that starts at 5x and decreases as the Turbo Mode activation progresses. With each use, Turbo Mode can be activated for 48 seconds of game clock time during the NBA game you’ve selected. You will have the opportunity to use four (4) Turbo Mode activations each quarter of the game. Any Turbo Mode activation not used when a quarter concludes will be void and will not carry over to any/all subsequent quarters.

Statistics Corrections: Following the completion of each NBA game, all statistics and Fan Point totals are verified, and corrections are made where necessary. Sponsor’s tabulations of all statistics and corresponding Fan Points will be final.

Deadline to Edit: Once the selected NBA game has started you will no longer be able to revise the NBA team you selected to play with. Once a quarter for the applicable NBA game has started you will no longer be able to revise the player you selected for the quarter in question, however you may revise the player(s) for any/all remaining quarter(s) that have yet to begin.

Contests: Throughout the Game Period, each nationally broadcast game (and each quarter) will be designated as “Contests”that will be eligible for contest prizing. The exact dates, times, prizes and quantity of NBA games to be identified by Sponsor as a Contest will be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Contest Winner Determination: At the conclusion of each NBA game selected by Sponsor as a Contest, the three (3) individuals participating in the Contest whose teams have accrued the highest Fan Point total for the applicable NBA game (upon verification and confirmation of Fan Point tabulation by Sponsor) will be deemed potential prize winners.

Contest Prizes (Three (3) awarded per Contest): Each Contest prize will consist of an electronic gift card to the NBA Store valued between $5.00 and $50.00. Gift cards are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by Gift Card issuer. Prizes are awarded “as is” without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of prizes not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, federal, state and local taxes are each winner’s sole responsibility. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Sponsor reserves the right to add or modify prizing at anytime throughout the Contest.

Contest Prize Notification: Potential prize winners will be notified via NBA InPlay push notification or email within three (3) days following the completion of an applicable Contest. Potential prize winners may be required to submit valid identification (in a form determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) to the Released Parties and may be required to execute and return, within three (3) days of issuance, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law). Any of the following may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor discretion and time permitting, the prize may be awarded to runner up (as applicable): failure to return such documents within the specified time period, noncompliance with these Terms and Conditions, the return of any prize or prize notification and if any potential winner declines a prize for any reason.

General Conditions: By playing the Game, each participant accepts and agrees to accept and be bound by these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects. No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value as determined by Sponsor.

Except where prohibited by law, a prize winner's acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for the Released Parties to use that prize winner's name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and address (city and state) worldwide and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further compensation. Prize winners agree to Released Parties’ use of their names and likeness for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law.

The Released Parties and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for lost, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, delayed, undelivered or misdirected NBA InPlay downloads, installations, registrations, usernames, Fan Points, NBA player selections or revisions; theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, NBA player selections; failures or malfunctions of phones/mobile devices (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), phone lines or telephone systems; interrupted or unavailable network/mobile app, server or other connections; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion on the Internet or for any technical problem, including, but not limited to, any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participation in this Game; errors or ambiguity in these Terms and Conditions, in any Game-related advertisements or other materials; the selection or announcement of potential winners or the distribution of prizes; the cancellation, suspension or preemption of NBA games, injuries or other unavailability of players, scoring tabulation or timing errors or other problems or errors of any kind whether mechanical, human, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise. By entering, each participant agrees that the Released Parties and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies shall have no liability and will be held harmless by participant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage (1) to participant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to participant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto or participation in this Game, and (2) any and all taxes and other fees applicable to the prizes received by the prize winners. The Released Parties, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to: 1) disqualify any person (and void his/her points) who tampers with the submission process, the operation of the Game, or any other component of this Game, or who is otherwise in violation of these Terms and Conditions; and 2) modify, suspend or terminate this Game (or any portion thereof) should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, including but not limited to war, strikes, and/or acts of God, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Game. The Released Parties reserve the right to halt or modify the Game at any time during the Game Period if events beyond its control compromise the Game’s fairness or integrity. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE GAME IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, RELEASED PARTIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL REMEDIES AVAILABLE FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

The Released Parties reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Game. This is a Game designed to increase consumer awareness of and interest in the Released Parties’ service.

This Game may not be used for any form of gambling.

Any entry or transaction that is incomplete, late, or does not include a validly issued NBA InPlay account or username will be disqualified.

In the event that the Game is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority, Released Parties reserve the right to discontinue or modify the Game, or to disqualify participants residing in the affected geographic areas. In such event, the Sponsor shall have no liability to any participants who are disqualified due to such an action.

In the event of any ambiguity(s) or error(s) in these Terms and Conditions, the Released Parties reserve the right to modify these Terms and Conditions for clarification purposes or to correct any such ambiguity or error(s) without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Game.

Limitation of Liability and Disclaimer of Warranties: IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES AND/OR THEIR PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SERVICE AND/OR THE GAME, DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE SERVICE. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES’ TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED $100. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THE GAME AND THE SERVICE INCLUDING THE PRIZES IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

Binding Arbitration: The parties, including all participants, waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Terms and Conditions or the Game. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Terms and Conditions and/or the Game shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of New York, in the City of New York, County of New York.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction: THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND THE INTERPRETATION OF ITS TERMS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK WITHOUT REGARD TO ITS CONFLICTS OF LAWS RULES. For any matters which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in these Terms and Conditions and/or in connection with the entering of any judgment on an arbitration award in connection with these Terms and Conditions and/or the Game, the parties irrevocably submit and consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the New York state and federal courts located in the City of New York, County of New York, and State of New York. The parties agree not to raise the defense of forum non conveniens.

Privacy: The Released Parties collect personal data from participants when they play the Game. This information becomes the property of the Released Parties and may be combined with other information that you have submitted to them. Personal data collected from NBA InPlay is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at http://www.nba.com/news/privacy_policy.html and will be handled consistent with that policy and subject to any specific privacy choices communicated to the NBA. Personal information may also be disclosed to third parties solely to administer the Game and award Contest prizes.

Contest Winner Information: For the names of Contest winners of prizes exceeding $25.00 in value, send a winners list request to support@nbainplay.com with the subject winners within thirty (30) days from the conclusion of the applicable Contest.

Sponsor: Fan Duel, Inc. 300 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010

*Android is a registered trademark of Google Inc. iOS is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Inc. and Apple Inc. are not affiliated with and do not sponsor or endorse this Sweepstakes.