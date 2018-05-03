Whitfield to be Inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

May 3, 2018 – The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Charlotte Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield has been selected as a member of its 2018 induction class for his role with the Hornets and his civic engagement throughout North Carolina. Whitfield and 14 other inductees will be enshrined during the 55th annual induction banquet on Friday, May 4 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Whitfield will join a distinguished 2018 class that includes Donna Andrews, Scott Bankhead, Hal “Skinny” Brown, Chris Cammack, Joey Cheek, Wes Chesson, Laura DuPont, Mindy Ballou Fitzpatrick, Bill Hayes, Jack Holley, Paul Jones, Mike Martin, Frank “Jakie” May and Joe West.

“The achievements of this year’s class of inductees enrich North Carolina’s remarkable sports heritage, and the individuals have certainly earned the honor of joining the 336 men and women who have been previously enshrined,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This is our 55th class, and we look forward to celebrating this special time in our state’s sports history.

Whitfield joined Hornets Sports & Entertainment (formerly Bobcats Sports & Entertainment) as President & Chief Operating Officer in July 2006. Since 2006, Whitfield has overseen all business operations for the Hornets and Spectrum Center, including the team’s name change and rebrand from the Bobcats back to the Hornets in 2014. Additionally, Whitfield spearheaded the efforts to secure the return of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend to Charlotte and the 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Very active with charitable causes, Whitfield founded HoopTee Charities, Inc, a North Carolina based non-profit corporation whose mission is to provide scholarships for disadvantaged youngsters to attend camps and educational youth based programs across the country. In addition, for the past 33 years he has run, which he founded, the Achievements Unlimited Basketball School in Greensboro and Charlotte serving more than 10,000 kids, including many who attend on need-based scholarships.