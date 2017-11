WATCH PARTY DATES & LOCATIONS

Join fellow fans and enjoy watching the game at our Watch Party! Great food, drinks, giveaways and an appearance by the Honey Bees!

OPENING NIGHT

Wednesday, October 18 vs Pistons- 7 PM @ Whiskey Warehouse

NOVEMBER

Friday, November 10 vs Celtics- 7:30 PM @ Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

MARCH