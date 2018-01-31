Walker Makes History from Long Range in Win over Hawks

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

Kemba Walker set a franchise record and new career high with nine three-pointers as the Hornets capped off their three-game road trip with a 123-110 win on Wednesday in Atlanta. Nic Batum also recorded his eighth-career triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Charlotte picked up the wire-to-wire victory.

Turning Point

The Hornets never trailed in this one, but after opening up a 15-point lead in the first half, they saw their lead cut to 77-76 on Dennis Schroder’s floater with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. Kemba Walker would have none of it on this night; however, as he would score 15 of the Hornets final 20 points in the third quarter, including three treys, as Charlotte pushed the one-point lead to 97-84 heading to the final frame and coasted to the win.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Kemba Walker gear here)

Kemba Walker had a historic performance for the Hornets, finishing with a game-high 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, including a franchise-best nine three-pointers on 13 attempts. It marked Walker’s seventh 30+ point performance of the season and he joined Golden State’s Steph Curry (10) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (9) as the only players in the NBA this season with 9+ three-point field goals in a game. Walker has now hit 3+ three-pointers in a season-high, six-straight games. Walker also dished out six assists and brought down two rebounds in 39 minutes.

Hawks Player of the Game

Kent Bazemore scored a team-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 shooting from long range and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. Bazemore also recorded five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes.

Game Notes

Nic Batum recorded his eighth-career triple-double as he scored 10 points, brought down 11 rebounds and handed out 10 dimes in 36 minutes. It marked Batum’s fourth triple-double with Charlotte, passing Baron Davis for the third-highest total in franchise history… Dwight Howard tallied his 10th-straight double-double and 32nd of the season with 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Howard also handed out two assists and blocked one shot… With Marvin Williams sidelined with a sprained ankle and Frank Kaminsky (11 points) inserted into the starting lineup, Treveon Graham had arguably his best game ever as a reserve, tying a career high with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 shooting from outside the arc and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field. He also added three rebounds, and assist and a steal… Jeremy Lamb rounded out the seven Hornets scoring in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field… With the win, the Hornets moved to 3-0 against the Hawks this season.

Quote of the Night

“It was great. I needed it I think. I’ve been struggling all year shooting the three and in these last couple games I’ve been shooting it well. Tonight I was aggressive and they went down for me. To make nine threes and be in the company of (Steph Curry and Damian Lillard), that’s pretty big time.” – Kemba Walker

Next Up



