Walker, Hornets Start Hot, Stay Hot in Win over Grizzlies

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 46 points in just three quarters as the Hornets scored a season-high 140 points and set a franchise record for margin of victory in a 140-79 win over Memphis on Thursday at Spectrum Center. The 61-point difference also marked the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Turning Point

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 46 points in just three quarters as the Hornets scored a season-high 140 points and set a franchise record for margin of victory in a 140-79 win over Memphis on Thursday at Spectrum Center. The 61-point difference also marked the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Kemba Walker gear here)

Kemba Walker had 46 points on 13-of-18 shooting, including 10-of-14 from deep. His 10 three-point field goals set a new franchise record (prev: 9, Kemba Walker at ATL, 1/31) and brought his career total to 1006, making him the first player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career three-pointers. He also tied Golden State’s Steph Curry for the most three-point field goals in a game in the NBA this season. Walker finished the first quarter with 17 points, a season high in first quarter points by any Hornets player this season (prev: 16, Nic Batum 2/2). His 35 first-half points tied his own franchise record for points in a half (last: vs. ORL, 12/27/14). This also marked Walker’s 55th career game with 30+ points, a new franchise record for such games (prev: Glen Rice, 54)

Grizzlies Player of the Game

Tyreke Evans finished with a 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting from the field while grabbing seven rebounds, tying for a team high with four assists, swiping one steal and blocking one shot.

Game Notes

The Hornets led the Grizzlies in rebounds (53-38), assists (25-12), second-chance points (21-8), points in the paint (52-42) and bench points (53-37)… Charlotte finished the third quarter with 112 points, the highest third quarter total in franchise history (prev: 111 vs. ATL, 11/20/90)… The Hornets held a 75-42 lead at halftime. The 33-point margin is the largest halftime lead held by a Charlotte team in franchise history (prev: 32, at DEN 1/31/15)… Willy Hernangomez stepped into the starting lineup with Dwight Howard suspended with 16 technical fouls and finished with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds (prev: 10 at IND, 12/4). This was his second double-double of the season and first in a Charlotte uniform… Marvin Williams (15), Dwayne Bacon (15), Frank Kaminsky (14) and Jeremy Lamb (12) also scored in double digits… Marcus Paige finished with nine points and Mangok Mathiang added eight points as they both recorded their first NBA points… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had six defensive rebounds, bringing his career total to 1,484, passing Elden Campbell for eighth most in franchise history… Malik Monk did not play in the second half due to a right hand contusion.

Quote of the Night

“I think he’s grown in every area, just because of how he is. It’s not just his skills – where he’s made obviously great strides – but he’s a student of the NBA. You spend a lot of time with him. Talk to him. You know, I think he has a great understanding of why teams win, why teams aren’t successful. He’s always been extremely team-oriented, he’s a great presence in the locker room, you know because of his work, because of his commitment to the game, to the team. And it’s been I think just the way you want it to be, it’s been every year it gets better and better. Obviously we’re just fortunate to have him here.” – Head Coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker

Next Up



