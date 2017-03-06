Walker, Hornets Pull Away From Pacers

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

Aided by another big performance from reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Kemba Walker, the Hornets jumped out to an early lead and pulled away late for a 100-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 6 in Charlotte. The Hornets, playing at home for the first time in three weeks, also got a pair of double-doubles from Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and moved ahead of Indiana in the season series, 2-1, in front of a national TNT broadcast. Charlotte has now won three of its last four games overall and five of its last six home meetings with Indiana, the latter of which is a stretch that began on March 5, 2014.

Turning Point

Leading 27-16 at the end of the first quarter, Charlotte opened the second on a 25-12 run to take a game-high 24-point lead over the Pacers with 3:10 remaining before halftime. The Hornets got a combined 33 first-half points from Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum and cruised into the break with a 58-37 lead, matching a season low for points surrendered through the opening two quarters. Although the Pacers managed to cut the deficit down to seven points midway through the fourth, they couldn’t overcome their early hole and fell to 2-10 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker led the way with team-high totals in both scoring (28 points) and assists (seven) to go along with six rebounds in the Charlotte victory. This is Walker’s 12th game of the season with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is currently tied for the ninth-highest total in the NBA this year.

Pacers Player of the Game

Paul George carried Indiana with a game-high 36 points on 15-of-25 shooting, a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists in the loss. George also tied a season-high with six made three-pointers, a threshold he has now hit in two-straight outings and three times overall this year.

Game Notes

Nicolas Batum registered 21 points, four rebounds and four assists… Cody Zeller tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist recorded his 11th double-double of the year, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds… Jeremy Lamb chipped in 14 points and five rebounds off the bench… Charlotte outscored Indiana in fast-break points (11-4) and second-chance points (15-9)… Charlotte allowed the Pacers to go 2-of-3 from the free-throw line, setting a NBA season-low for opponent free-throw makes and attempts in a single game and tying a franchise-opponent low for free-throw attempts (previous: vs. Toronto on Jan. 9, 1996).

Quote of the Night

“We played with good energy in the first half which was the biggest thing I was worried about coming off of that trip and plane ride yesterday. The guys had good readiness. Our number one problem has been our fourth-quarter defense and to hold them to 22 [points] in the fourth, the guys did a good job. It was a good win and we’re playing more consistently.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets will take on the Heat beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in Miami. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.