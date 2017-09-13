Promotional Schedule
All fans in attendance will receive a Buzz City Alive graphic T-shirt in celebration of Opening Night.
Oct. 20 Hawks
The first 7,500 fans will receive a Hornets / Buzz City hat.
Oct. 27 Rockets
The first 7,500 fans will receive a Frank Kaminsky Stormtrooper bobblehead as a part of a special Star Wars themed night.
Dec. 9
Lakers
The first 7,500 fans will receive a Kemba Walker bobblehead.
Dec. 27
Celtics
The first 7,500 fans will receive a Classic Hornets T-Shirt.
Jan. 13
Thunder
The first 7,500 fans will receive a Hugo Bobblehead Courtesy of Novant Health.
Mar. 26
Knicks
