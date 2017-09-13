Promotional Schedule

Posted: Sep 13, 2017

All fans in attendance will receive a Buzz City Alive graphic T-shirt in celebration of Opening Night.

Oct. 20Atlanta Hawks

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Hornets / Buzz City hat.

Oct. 27Houston Rockets

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Dwight Howard bobblehead.

Nov. 25San Antonio Spurs
Find Tickets704-HORNETS

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Frank Kaminsky Stormtrooper bobblehead as a part of a special Star Wars themed night.

Dec. 9Los Angeles Lakers
Find Tickets704-HORNETS

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Kemba Walker bobblehead.

Dec. 27Boston Celtics
Find Tickets704-HORNETS

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Classic Hornets T-Shirt.

Jan. 13Oklahoma City Thunder
Find Tickets704-HORNETS

The first 7,500 fans will receive a Hugo Bobblehead Courtesy of Novant Health.

Mar. 26New York Knicks
Find Tickets704-HORNETS
Tags
Hornets

Related Content

Hornets