Tickets On Sale Now For Hornets Preseason Home Games at Spectrum Center

August 29, 2017 – Tickets for the Charlotte Hornets’ two preseason home games are on sale now at the Spectrum Center box office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets Mobile App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Hornets will play a pair of preseason games at Spectrum Center, hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, October 13, at 6 p.m. The Boston game is scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPN.

Single-game tickets for the regular season will go on sale at a later date. Fans can guarantee their tickets for the regular season by purchasing a Swarm365 Membership, which includes all 41 regular-season home games and both home preseason contests, or the Pick 23 Plan, which includes the home opener and 22 games of the purchaser’s choice. Both options are available online at hornets.com or by calling 704-HORNETS (704-467-6387).