Charlotte Hornets Statement Regarding 2019 NBA All-Star Game

April 7, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today:

“We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019. We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.

Additionally, as stewards of Spectrum Center, we are pleased that the NCAA and ACC have chosen to allow previously-scheduled tournament games to remain in our arena and to allow us be considered for future events. Whether it is sporting events, concerts or family shows, Hornets Sports & Entertainment remains committed to providing the best possible entertainment to our city and takes great pride in the fact that Spectrum Center serves as an economic engine for Charlotte.

The Charlotte Hornets and Hornets Sports & Entertainment remain opposed to discrimination of any form. As we always have, we will continue to provide an inclusive environment for anyone attending an event at Spectrum Center.”