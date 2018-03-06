Spectrum Center Unveils Redesigned Website With Responsive Design For Use On Any Type of Device Or Screen Size

March 6, 2018 – Spectrum Center today announced the launch of a redesigned spectrumcentercharlotte.com that features a responsive design optimized for viewing on any device or screen size. The new site, developed by Charlotte-based carbonhouse, allows for enhanced usability and navigation on any type of device, including smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

“As the use of mobile devices becomes more prevalent, it is important to us that our site be easy to use on any type of device,” said Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “We pride ourselves on offering the best possible customer experience and that begins when a patron visits our website. The responsive design allows us to showcase our content in a more effective manner.”

The newly redesigned website features homepage customization, simplified group offers and multi-channel feed integration, all controlled by Spectrum Center.

“Though we have a global footprint, the carbonhouse team is especially thrilled and proud to be selected by our hometown Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center,” said carbonhouse Vice President of Business Development Brandon Lucas. “With over 60% of event website visits coming from mobile or tablet devices as fans increasingly look for information on the go, it was important that we create a clean, responsive web design that is easy to use and navigate.”

To view the new site or learn more about Spectrum Center, please visit spectrumcentercharlotte.com.