NewDominion Bank Becomes Preferred Community Bank of the Charlotte Hornets in New Partnership Deal

October 11, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new corporate partnership with NewDominion Bank in which the Charlotte-based bank has become the Preferred Community Bank of the Charlotte Hornets. This is the first major league sponsorship for NewDominion Bank, which was founded in 2005 and went through a rebranding initiative last year.

“We’re pleased to add NewDominion Bank to our family of Hornets partners,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Like the Hornets, NewDominion is not just based in Charlotte, it is rooted in the community here. We look forward to working together to make an impact in this city we both call home.”

As part of the partnership, NewDominion will be the presenting sponsor of the new “Hornets BankShots” program. At the conclusion of the season, NewDominion will donate $25 for every bank shot made by the Hornets during the regular season to Classroom Central, a local nonprofit organization that provides school supplies for children from low-income families.

“One of our company’s core values is being committed to our community and we believe that the Hornets are an integral part of that,” said NewDominion CEO Blaine Jackson. “Sports are a way to bring people together from across the region around one shared passion – in this case it's basketball and our Charlotte Hornets. We’re excited to be able to deepen our commitment to our community through this partnership."

The deal also provides NewDominion with in-arena signage, sponsorship of three Swarm365 Member events and hospitality opportunities. These assets, combined with other marketing activities, will help to increase brand awareness for the bank, which has plans to double in size over the next few years.

To tip off the partnership, NewDominion Bank invites community members to stop by either the Metropolitan or Mooresville financial centers to test out their BankShot skills and receive a Hornets and NewDominion-branded giveaway now through October 13.