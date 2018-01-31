NBA Unveils Logo For 2019 All-Star Weekend In Charlotte

January 31, 2018 – The NBA today unveiled the logo for NBA All-Star 2019, which will take place February 15-17, 2019, in Charlotte. The logo pays tribute to the Hornets and the city of Charlotte by featuring the team’s iconic teal and purple colors, along with three icons – a crown, basketball and star – to symbolize the Queen City and the NBA’s annual celebration of the game. The stacked logo features the words “All-Star” in purple and “2019” in teal on the top, with the word “Charlotte” in the Hornets font in teal on the bottom. The three icons appear on the bottom to the right of “Charlotte.”

The on-court festivities for NBA All-Star 2019 at Spectrum Center will tip off Friday, February 15, with the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars, featuring the league’s best rookies and sophomores. On Saturday, February 16, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature thrilling basketball competitions, including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest and Verizon Slam Dunk. The weekend concludes on Sunday, February 17, with the 68th NBA All-Star Game.

In partnership with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), the NBA will host several ancillary events for fans of all ages at the Charlotte Convention Center and Bojangles’ Coliseum, including NBA All-Star Practice, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles and NBA G League events.