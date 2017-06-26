Kemba Walker Receives 2016-17 NBA Sportsmanship Award

June 26, 2017 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy presented to the 2016-17 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner. The 27-year-old becomes the first Charlotte player to earn the accolade since the award’s inception following the 1995-96 season.

The annual award is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court and consistently displays the principles of sportsmanship, fair play and integrity. The trophy is named for former Detroit Pistons guard and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the award’s first recipient in 1995-96.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NBA and my peers with an award that acknowledges that basketball is more than just a game,” said Walker. “This award celebrates my family, teammates, coaches and players throughout the league who helped teach me, and continue to exemplify, respect, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the court.”

Walker (Southeast) was one of six divisional finalists, joining the Toronto Raptors’ DeMarre Carroll (Atlantic), the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving (Central), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins (Northwest), the Golden State Warriors’ Shaun Livingston (Pacific) and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (Southwest).

A panel of five former players selected the six divisional finalists from a pool of team nominees.

A vote was cast from each player from all 30 NBA teams, with eleven points being awarded for a first place vote, nine for second, seven for third, five for fourth, three for fifth and one for sixth.

Below are the all-time winners of the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award: