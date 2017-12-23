Hornets Recall Julyan Stone From Greensboro Swarm

December 23, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled guard Julyan Stone from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Stone (6-6, 220, University of Texas-El Paso) is in his first year with the Hornets after signing as a free agent on August 23, 2017. Stone has appeared in four games for the Hornets and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 6.3 minutes per game. For his career, he has averaged 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.

The recall concludes Stone’s second assignment to the Swarm this season. Stone has appeared in two games for the Swarm where he’s averaged 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game in 24.0 minutes per game.