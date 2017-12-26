Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon From Greensboro Swarm

December 26, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled rookie Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon (6-7, 221, Florida State) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets acquired his draft rights along with cash considerations from New Orleans in exchange for the draft rights to Frank Jackson during the 2017 NBA Draft. Bacon has appeared in 28 games for the Hornets, including six starts, and holds averages of 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.