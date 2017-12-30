Hornets Recall Bacon and Stone From Greensboro Swarm

December 31, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled Dwayne Bacon and Julyan Stone from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon (6-7, 221, Florida State) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets acquired his draft rights along with cash considerations from New Orleans in exchange for the draft rights to Frank Jackson during the 2017 NBA Draft. Bacon has appeared in 28 games for the Hornets, including six starts, and holds averages of 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. This concludes Bacon’s second assignment to the Swarm. In two appearances with Greensboro he is averaging 38.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 39.3 minutes per game.

Stone (6-6, 220, University of Texas-El Paso) is in his first year with the Hornets after signing as a free agent on August 23. Stone has appeared in four games for the Hornets and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 6.3 minutes per game. For his career, he has averaged 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets. This concludes Stone’s third assignment to the G League since joining the Hornets. He has appeared in five games for the Swarm where he’s averaged 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.