Hornets Partner with Spectrum For 2018 Black History Month Efforts

February 2, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that Spectrum will serve as the presenting partner of the team’s Black History Month efforts this season. The Black History Month sponsorship is an added element to Spectrum’s Founding Level Partnership, which is the organization’s highest level of partner. Spectrum also holds naming rights to the team’s home arena, Spectrum Center.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to recognize and remember an important portion of our country’s past,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We appreciate our great friends at Spectrum for lending their support to our annual commemoration of Black History Month.”

During the annual celebration of black history and culture, the Hornets will focus on leadership of the past, present and future. The organization is partnering with PBS Charlotte’s 3-D Project, a four-year community engagement program created in the fall of 2017 in an effort to assist with the upward mobility crisis. The program is designed to teach students how to be “Dreamers” and then “Doers” on a pathway to success, as well as broadening their horizons about what their “Destiny” can be. PBS Charlotte staff work with groups of 30 students at each of five Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools – Garinger, Harding, Vance, West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg – for six weeks throughout the school year, during which students research, write, deliver and record their own “I Have a Dream” speeches. Throughout the month of February, the students’ speeches will be presented on the scoreboard during Hornets home games, along with Hornets players’ thoughts on their own “I Have a Dream” speeches.

The Hornets will also have an exclusive Black History Month-themed Item of the Game for home games in February, with profits going to the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to be distributed as a gift to a yet-to-be-determined cause. The donation will be announced on April 4, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Hornets play five home games in February – tonight against the Indiana Pacers, February 11 against the Toronto Raptors, February 22 against the Brooklyn Nets, February 25 against the Detroit Pistons and February 27 against the Chicago Bulls. The two Sunday games, February 11 and 25, will tip off at 1 p.m.