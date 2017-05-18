Hornets To Participate in 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League

May 18, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will participate in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Orlando Magic’s practice court at the Amway Center from July 1-6. Details of the team’s mini-camp schedule and a complete summer league roster will be announced separately.

Following a mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will play five games over the course of six days at the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League. Along with Charlotte, teams from the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to compete. The Hornets open play on Saturday, July 1, when they face Miami at 11 a.m. Charlotte will also play Indiana (Sunday, July 2, at 5 p.m.), Oklahoma City (Tuesday, July 4, at 1 p.m.) and Detroit (Wednesday, July 5, at 3 p.m.). The Hornets’ fifth opponent will be determined by the standings after the first four games and will be played on Thursday, July 6.

Each team will play five games over the six-day event, with a championship day being played on the final day of the league. A point system will establish the standings leading up to the final day, with eight points awarded each game based on: four points for winning the game and one point for winning a quarter (in the event of a tied quarter, each team will receive 0.5 points). In the event of ties in seeding heading into championship day, three tiebreakers will be in place: 1) total point differential; 2) total points allowed; 3) coin flip.

Broadcast information for the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League will be released at a later date.