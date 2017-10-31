Hornets Michael Carter-Williams To Greensboro Swarm

October 31, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned guard Michael Carter-Williams to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, for a rehab assignment. This marks the Hornets first assignment of the season to the Swarm.

Carter-Williams, a 6-6 guard from of Syracuse, is in his first season with the Hornets after signing as a free agent on July 7, 2017. The fifth-year player has not appeared in a game for Charlotte yet this season but holds career averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in 235 appearances with Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Chicago.