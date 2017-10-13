Hornets to Launch 2017-18 Season with Tipoff Tour Presented By Sprite

October 13, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that the team will celebrate the opening of the 2017-18 NBA season with the annual Hornets Tipoff Tour, presented by Sprite. Hornets players, Hugo and the Honey Bees will swarm various areas of the Charlotte community on Monday, October 16, to mark the start of the regular season. The Hornets begin play on Wednesday, October 18, when they visit the Detroit Pistons. The home opener at Spectrum Center will be Friday, October 20, at 7 p.m. when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks.

“The Tipoff Tour is an excellent way for our players to get out into the community and interact with our fans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “It’s important for us to show our appreciation for our fans and thank them for their continued support as we prepare for another season.”

The day’s festivities begin at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, where Hornets players will make ice cream sundaes and Coke floats for children and their families from 2-3 p.m. From 3-4 p.m., a group of players will be at McDonald’s on Wendover Road, where they will take orders and help serve customers. From 4-5 p.m., a group of players will help employees and greet customers at Family Dollar on North Graham Street. The day’s final stop will be at the Food Lion on Park Road from 5-6 p.m., where players will help bag customers’ groceries and assist Food Lion team members in various departments, such as stocking produce and decorating cakes. A full schedule of participants will be provided at a later date.

“The Tipoff Tour is all about connecting with the incredible fans of Buzz City,” said Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Vice President of Commercialization and Brand Marketing Dan Holmes. “Sprite is always a fan favorite. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of this event, and we are excited to help energize Hornets fans for a great season.”