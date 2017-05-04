Hornets Hoops Summer Camps Tip Off June 5

May 4, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets will hold more than 20 Hornets Hoops Summer Camps across the region this June through August. Highlights of this summer’s schedule include the Hornets Players Camp and a girls-only camp that will feature former WNBA All-Star Andrea Stinson.

The Hornets Players Camp will take place July 5-7 at Charlotte Latin School. This camp, for boys and girls, ages 7-16, will feature appearances by Hornets players Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, as well as renowned trainer Johnny Stephene, aka Dribble2much.

The girls-only camp will be held June 26-29 at Ardrey Kell High School. This camp is designed for girls ages 7-14 to interact with their peers and develop their understanding of the game in a fun and supportive atmosphere. The camp will feature appearances by three-time WNBA All-Star Andrea Stinson, who played eight seasons for the Charlotte Sting.

All remaining camps are for boys and girls, ages 7-14, of any skill level. The four-day camps go from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with the exception of the Hornets Players Camp (Wednesday through Friday) and the half-day camp at Holy Trinity Middle School from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. July 31-August 3.

Following the debut of the Greensboro Swarm during the 2016-17 NBA D-League season, Hornets Hoops Summer Camps will also take place in Greensboro for the first time this summer. The two camps in Greensboro will take place July 10-13 and July 31-August 3 at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the home of the Swarm.

Hornets Hoops Summer Camps are designed to teach and reinforce proven basketball techniques in a fun, positive and disciplined manner. The camps focus on fundamental skills and feature high-level basketball instruction from qualified coaches who aim to encourage a life-long love for the game of basketball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Camps will feature skills stations, drills, instructional lectures, competitive games and contests, as well as individual and team prizes. Each participant will receive a camper pack with a reversible jersey, performance T-shirt, official Spalding basketball, “hoodie sweatshirt” drawstring bag, ticket voucher for a Hornets home game and more.

Each Hornets Hoops Summer Camp costs $325, with the exception of the Hornets Players Camp ($375) and the half-day camp ($175). To register or learn more, please visit hornets.com/camps.

Additionally, the Hornets will distribute 100 scholarships through local community partners to kids who may not otherwise have the chance to attend one of the camps.

The current schedule of Hornets Hoops Summer Camps is below. Additional camps may be added at a later date.

Dates Location City Time June 5-8 Fort Mill High School Fort Mill, SC 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 12-15 Barnette Elementary School Huntersville 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 19-22 Lowe’s YMCA Mooresville 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 19-22 First Baptist Church Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 19-22 Carolina Courts Concord 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 26-29 Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 26-29 Ardrey Kell High School Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 26-29* Ardrey Kell High School Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 5-7** Charlotte Latin School Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 10-13 Fort Mill High School Fort Mill, SC 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 10-13 Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 10-13 The Fieldhouse Greensboro 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 17-20 Lowe’s YMCA Mooresville 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 17-20 First Baptist Church Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 24-27 Fort Mill High School Fort Mill, SC 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 24-27 Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 24-27 Carolina Courts Concord 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 3 Holy Trinity Middle School Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 3 Lake Norman Charter Middle School Lake Norman 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 3 The Fieldhouse Greensboro 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 7-10 Lowe’s YMCA Mooresville 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 7-10 Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 14-17 Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center Charlotte 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 14-17 Carolina Courts Indian Trail 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* denotes girls-only camp

** denotes Hornets Players Camp