Hornets To Honor Local Icon With Steve Smith Night On March 10

January 26, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that they will once again honor a local icon with Steve Smith Night on Saturday, March 10, when the team hosts the Phoenix Suns. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the retired NFL star, and the night will include opportunities for fans to learn more about the Steve Smith Family Foundation and its efforts around domestic violence awareness.

The game has been designated as a Classic Night and the Hornets will wear their Classic Edition uniforms, matching the bobblehead, which features Smith in a football-style version of the teal, pinstriped uniform that sports his familiar No. 89. Smith will also serve as an honorary captain for the Hornets prior to the game.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to recognize one of our city’s most dynamic personalities, Steve Smith, for his contributions to Charlotte, both on and off the field,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We are also pleased to be able to help promote and support his charitable work with the Steve Smith Family Foundation and the Smith Family Wellness Center as he continues to make an impact on the Charlotte community.”

The game will also serve to advance the causes of the Steve Smith Family Foundation, which promotes family health & wellness as well as the awareness and prevention of domestic violence, and the Smith Family Wellness Center, which offers medical and counseling services in a combined facility for Charlotte families that are facing personal and family struggles and challenges. The night will offer opportunities for fans to learn about domestic violence awareness and fans will be able to join the Hornets in donating to the Steve Smith Family Foundation.

“I want to thank the Hornets organization for honoring me, but also for helping share the mission of the Steve Smith Family Foundation and supporting domestic violence awareness,” said Smith. “I am appreciative of this opportunity to promote our work and to spend an evening with the Hornets. I never thought I would have a bobblehead in a Hornets uniform; I’m excited to see myself in teal and purple.”

The Steve Smith bobblehead will be the fourth of five to be distributed to Hornets fans this season, following Dwight Howard, Frank Kaminsky and Kemba Walker. The season’s final bobblehead, Hugo, will be given to the first 7,500 fans when the Hornets host the New York Knicks on March 26.

Tickets for the March 10 game, and all remaining regular-season home contests, are available at the Spectrum Center Box Office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.