Hornets Exercise Team Option On Frank Kaminsky

October 29, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has exercised its fourth-year option on forward Frank Kaminsky.

“We’re happy to have Frank as a part of what we’re developing here in Charlotte,” Cho said. “His work ethic and commitment to improvement are showing early returns this season and we look forward to what the future holds for Frank.”

The 7-0 Wisconsin product is in his third NBA season after appearing in 156 games (19 starts) in his first two seasons in Charlotte. In five games this season, Kaminsky is averaging 14.2 points per game on 45.6% shooting, a mark good for sixth in the NBA in bench scoring. He holds career averages of 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.7 minutes per game in 161 contests. Kaminsky was selected by the Hornets ninth overall in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.