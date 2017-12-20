Hornets To Begin Selling Bojangles' Legendary Iced Tea At Spectrum Center Concession Stands

December 20, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea® will be sold at five Spectrum Center concession stands beginning with tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors. In a new element to the partnership between the two organizations, Bojangles’ will now be the Official Tea of the Charlotte Hornets.

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with Bojangles’ by adding sweet tea to the food items already available at Spectrum Center,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Fans can now have a full Bojangles’ meal while attending events in our arena. We want to thank our partners at both Bojangles’ and Levy Restaurants for helping bring this to fruition.”

A longtime partner of the Hornets, Bojangles’ already sells Chicken SupremesTM and Seasoned Fries at concession stands inside Spectrum Center. Bojangles’ also receives menu board branding, arena signage, social media support and in-game promotion, and is involved in the team’s annual Special Olympics Clinic.

“Our team is thrilled to offer Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea® to Hornets fans as part of their game experience,” said Bojangles’ Senior Vice President of Marketing Randy Poindexter. “And as a Charlotte-based brand, Bojangles’ is proud to serve as the Official Tea of our home team. We look forward to celebrating many Hornets wins, Bojangles’ sweet tea in hand.”