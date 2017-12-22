Hornets Assign Julyan Stone To Greensboro Swarm

December 22, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned guard Julyan Stone to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Stone (6-6, 220, University of Texas-El Paso), is in his first year with the Hornets after signing as a free agent on August 23, 2017 after playing with Reyer Venezia Mestre of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy. Stone has appeared in four games for the Hornets and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 6.3 minutes per game. For his career, he has averaged 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Hornets.

This will mark Stone’s second assignment to the Swarm this season and marks the Hornets third assignment to the Swarm this season overall. Stone has appeared in one game for the Swarm on Dec. 8, 2017 vs. Reno and recorded 5 points, 3 rebounds and 14 assists in 24 minutes.