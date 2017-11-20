Hornets and Fox Sports Southeast To Donate $25,000 To CMS Teachers

November 20, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast, in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, will award a total of $25,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to eight Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers to support the implementation of dynamic ideas to educate students. The teachers will receive the grants during a ceremony at halftime of the Hornets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at Spectrum Center.

“The Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast are proud to support these educators as they implement new and creative ways to teach our young people,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Education is vital to our community and we are pleased to be able to help teachers make an impact on the development of their students.”

The Teacher Innovation Fund grants will go to the following Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers:

Shawn Cowley, JROTC teacher, Hopewell High School - $5,000 to fund a three-day African-American history and heritage trip to Washington, D.C., that includes visits to a variety of unique landmarks, museums, churches and monuments.

Melissa Ligh, English teacher, Vance High School - $3,000 to purchase SwivlTM robots which record real-time video lessons that enable students to revisit lessons, provide an avenue for parents to guide learning and allow teachers to share lessons and best practices with other teachers across the district.

Sherri Moore and Raymond Beamon, career and technical education teachers, West Mecklenburg High School - $4,000 to provide CTE academy scholars with formal business etiquette training and the opportunity to implement the business skills acquired through a culminating CTE community luncheon.

Lashay Morgan, elementary literacy facilitator, and Vache Davis-Johnson, elementary counselor, Reedy Creek Elementary School - $5,000 to implement after-school group piano lessons that allow students to explore music techniques and fundamentals while fostering group collaboration.

Candace Richardson, English teacher, Northridge Middle School - $3,000 to fund a diversity and inclusion engagement presentation led by social activist Sam White and a global equality leaders research project.

Kyle Ward, English teacher, West Charlotte High School - $5,000 to fund an aquaponics farming system in the school’s greenhouse to foster student research, address community food deserts and provide volunteer opportunities for students.

Through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast have awarded $250,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to 67 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers since 2014. This is the seventh cycle of grants distributed.

“Teachers play an incredible role in the lives of our youth,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports Southeast. “FOX Sports is honored to partner with the Hornets to to make a positive impact on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools with the Teacher Innovation Fund.”

“We want our students prepared to live and work in the 21st century and these grants will positively affect our ability to prepare them,” said Dr. Clayton M. Wilcox, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “From elementary literacy to innovative instruction in high school, these grants will help a lot of kids. We appreciate the support of the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast in working with the CMS Foundation in making these grants available.”