Hornets Host Seventh Annual Cornucopia Event On Nov. 21

November 20, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds announced today that the two organizations will once again provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at the Hornets’ seventh annual Cornucopia event on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Spectrum Center. At 1 p.m., the entire Hornets team and coaching staff will help distribute food, along with Hornets executives, Food Lion leadership and associates, Coca-Cola staff, members of the military and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, Food Lion Feeds is donating all the ingredients for a warm Thanksgiving meal: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a variety of canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner Coca-Cola is providing a two-liter bottle of Sprite for every meal. Each meal contains enough food to feed a family of four, resulting in approximately 4,000 people being served.

“In this season of giving, it is important that we remember those in need, and our annual Cornucopia is one way we can do our part,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Hunger is a major issue in our community, but we are proud to join with our partners from Food Lion and Coca-Cola to help less fortunate families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

The Hornets and Food Lion Feeds will also partner to donate 500 turkeys to WFNZ’s annual Street Turkeys initiative on Wednesday, Nov. 22, which benefits local feeding agencies. Since announcing their partnership in September 2014, the two organizations have provided more than 1 million meals to Charlotte families.

"At Food Lion, Thanksgiving is a special time when we get to help millions of families enjoy a holiday meal together," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "We know, unfortunately, some families in our home market of Charlotte have to make tough choices during the holiday season. We believe no one should have to choose between Thanksgiving dinner and paying rent, or any other necessity. That's why we are so passionate about partnering with the Charlotte Hornets to help feed those in need this holiday and ensure they have a warm Thanksgiving meal to share with their family."