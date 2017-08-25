Greensboro Swarm Announce 2017-18 Schedule

August 24, 2017 – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced the schedule for the team’s upcoming season. The Swarm will tip off the 2017-18 campaign at home on Saturday, November 4 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse against the Canton Charge. The 50-game schedule consists of 24 home games, 24 away games and two games that will be played at the League’s 14th annual NBA G League Showcase in January.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our schedule for the upcoming season and tip off the Swarm’s second campaign in the NBA G League in front of our home crowd here in Greensboro,” said Swarm President, Steve Swetoha. “We continue to receive overwhelming fan support from the surrounding community and look forward to another great year both on and off the court here in the Triad.”

In addition to opening night, the Swarm’s schedule is highlighted by 16 other home games played on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Marquee matinee games this year include an afternoon game the day after Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas.

Greensboro will welcome the Santa Cruz Warriors (the affiliate of the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors) to the Gate City for the first time in team history on Saturday, January 6. Other first time matchups for the Swarm this season include games against the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) and Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic), three of the newest additions to the NBA G League.

The Swarm will compete in the NBA G League’s Eastern Conference as a member of the Southeast Division, joining the Delaware 87ers (affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers), Erie BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks), and Lakeland Magic (Orland Magic). Of its 50 games, 40 will be played against the 12 other teams in the Eastern Conference while eight games are against Western Conference opponents. The team’s matchups at the NBA G League showcase in Mississauga, Ontario in January will be announced at a later date.

Along with today’s schedule announcement, the Swarm have also launched the team’s 12-Game Pick Plan, one of only two ways (along with Swarm Season Memberships) in which fans can guarantee their seats to the best games. The 12-Game Pick Plan, the team’s half-season ticket offering, provides Swarm fans with ultimate flexibility as it allows them to select the 12 games that best fit their schedule. Plans start as low as $108 per plan and are available on gsoswarm.com or by calling 336-907-3600. Additional benefits include interest-free payment options, priority for playoff tickets, and significant savings from individual game ticket prices. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Swarm Season Memberships, which include all 24 regular-season home games, are also currently available. Season member benefits include the lowest guaranteed pricing, interest-free payment options, a 15% discount on Swarm merchandise sold at the Fieldhouse, the ability to exchange tickets and an invitation to join the team to attend a Hornets game. Swarm Season Memberships start as low as $7.50 per seat per game. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For more information about the Swarm’s upcoming season, the NBA G League, and a variety of ticket options, fans can visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600.