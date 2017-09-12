Hornets Single-Game Tickets On Sale Monday, September 18

September 13, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season will go on sale on to the general public Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for all 41 regular-season home games will be available at the Spectrum Center Box Office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets Mobile App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Charlotte’s home schedule features 20 weekend dates, including seven Fridays, eight Saturdays and five Sundays, four of which will be 1 p.m. tipoffs. Highlights include a visit from Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in a contest that will be televised nationally on ESPN and matchups against LeBron James and the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, March 28, the first of which is also scheduled to air on ESPN.

Fans attending home games at Spectrum Center will also see changes in what the Hornets players are wearing with Nike becoming the NBA’s uniform partner. In addition to the Hornets being the only team in U.S. professional sports with the iconic Jordan Brand logo on its uniforms, the NBA has also eliminated the “Home” and “Road” uniform designations and will allow home teams to pick which uniform they will wear. With these modifications, fans will see the Hornets wear a wider variety of uniforms during home games, as opposed to wearing white uniforms for the majority of contests at Spectrum Center. The Hornets will wear the newly-unveiled Classic edition uniforms on November 15 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, December 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks and January 13 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The complete Hornets Uniform Collection and schedule will be announced at a later date.

Based on the excitement fans feel when cheering on their Hornets, the team also announced “Buzz City Alive” as the new theme and brand campaign for the 2017-18 season. Produced internally by the organization’s marketing and creative departments, the campaign is designed to evoke the frenetic, lively energy that fills Buzz City. The creative elements will feature images of Hornets players emerging from glowing cells with the Charlotte skyline in the background. The glowing cells represent the electric feeling that is found in the hearts of Hornets fans. The new tagline and creative will launch in the coming weeks and include online advertising, social media posts, digital billboards and radio and television commercials.

In addition, the Hornets unveiled the initial schedule of promotional giveaways for the 2017-18 season. All fans in attendance for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 20, will receive teal “Buzz City Alive” T-shirts, while the first 7,500 fans entering Spectrum Center the following Friday for the October 27 contest against the Houston Rockets will receive Hornets hats. On Saturday, January 13, the first 7,500 fans attending the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder will receive classic Hornets T-shirts.

Three Hornets players will be featured on bobbleheads this season, highlighted by the Frank Kaminsky Stormtrooper bobblehead for Star Wars Night on December 9, when the Los Angeles Lakers come to Charlotte. New Hornets center Dwight Howard and 2017 NBA All-Star Kemba Walker will also appear on bobbleheads that will be distributed at the November 25, contest against the San Antonio Spurs and the December 27, matchup against the Boston Celtics, respectively. The first 7,500 fans at each game will receive the exclusive bobbleheads.

Along with the three players, Hugo will be featured on a bobblehead that will be distributed to the first 7,500 fans when the Hornets take on the New York Knicks on March 26, courtesy of Novant Health. The bobblehead will show Hugo wearing pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Novant Health.

Date Opponent Giveaway Quantity Friday, Oct. 20 Atlanta Hawks “Buzz City Alive” T-Shirt All Fans Friday, Oct. 27 Houston Rockets Hornets Hat First 7,500 Fans Saturday, Nov. 25 San Antonio Spurs Dwight Howard Bobblehead First 7,500 Fans Saturday, Dec. 9 Los Angeles Lakers Frank Kaminsky Storm Trooper Bobblehead First 7,500 Fans Wednesday, Dec. 27 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker Bobblehead First 7,500 Fans Saturday, Jan. 13 Oklahoma City Thunder Classic Hornets T-Shirt First 7,500 Fans Monday, March 26 New York Knicks Hugo Bobblehead Courtesy of Novant Health First 7,500 Fans

Adding to the fan experience, the Hornets will launch a new mobile app in October in partnership with VenueNext that will transform Spectrum Center into a mobile-friendly building. The app will offer patrons everything they need to enjoy an event at Spectrum Center in one place, including mobile ticketing, mobile payments and mobile ordering for concessions and retail, while also remaining the primary source of team-related news, video and content for Hornets fans.

Swarm365 Memberships, which include all 41 regular-season home games and two home preseason contests, are currently available. Swarm365 Membership benefits include the lowest guaranteed pricing, interest-free payment options, a 10% discount on food and beverage at Spectrum Center, the ability to redeem unused tickets to select future games and an exclusive year-round program that connects ticket members outside of the game of basketball. Swarm365 Memberships start as low as $48 per seat per game in the lower level and $12 per seat per game in the upper level. Swarm365 Memberships, as well as the Pick 23 and Pick 12 partial plans, are currently available online at hornets.com or by calling 704-HORNETS (704-467-6387).