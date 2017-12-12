Cody Zeller Undergoes Successful Surgery

December 12, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Cody Zeller underwent arthroscopic surgery today to address a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. He will be out indefinitely and further updates on his status will be provided when available. Zeller sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Hornets game against Golden State on Dec. 6.

Zeller has appeared in 19 games this season and is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. In 298 career games with Charlotte, he has averaged 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.