Charlotte Hornets Enter New Partnership with ExxonMobil

March 6, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new corporate partnership with ExxonMobil, in which the company will become an Official Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are one of three NBA teams with which ExxonMobil is partnering, supplementing its status as the Official Motor Fuel of the NBA.

“We are excited to add ExxonMobil to our roster of Hornets partners,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “For an NBA sponsor to select us as one of three teams to partner with individually truly speaks to the power of the Hornets brand and the reputation of our fans. We look forward to working with ExxonMobil to positively promote and enhance both of our brands.”

Along with the Official Partner designation, the deal provides ExxonMobil with in-game promotions, concourse activation and courtside rotational signage during Hornets home games at Spectrum Center. ExxonMobil also receives local and social media support for its national sweepstakes, ads on Hornets radio broadcasts and retail appearances by Hugo and the Honey Bees.

To tip off its partnerships with the Hornets, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, ExxonMobil is conducting a sweepstakes for the 2018 NBA Finals. Five lucky winners and a guest will enjoy all-expense paid trips to the finals, with premium seats for one of the first two games in the series. Sweepstakes entries run through April 30, 2018. Details can be found at exxon.com/NBAFinals.

“We are excited to partner with three outstanding NBA franchises and to announce the launch of our 2018 NBA Finals sweepstakes,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas Fuels Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants. “Like the performance the Charlotte Hornets deliver every game, our products are meticulously engineered with ingredients that work together and draw many parallels to the team’s synergy on the court.”

To promote the sweepstakes and excite fans, ExxonMobil will host an official 180-degree photo experience event tonight at Spectrum Center when the Hornets host the Philadelphia 76ers. During the event, fans will have the opportunity to perform an alley-oop and score in their own unique style, with the performance captured by a 180-degree camera and sent to them via email. In addition, there will be an appearance by a Hornets legend and fans in attendance will have the ability to enter the 2018 NBA Finals sweepstakes.