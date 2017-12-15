Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America Honors Master Chief Petty Officer Pollyanna Neely, USN, Ret., As Third Yellow Ribbon Recipient Of 2017-18 Season

December 15, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tonight will honor Master Chief Petty Officer Pollyanna Neely, USN, Ret., as this season’s third recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country, and the Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during one Hornets home game per month. Recipients are recognized prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice.

“We are proud to recognize Master Chief Petty Officer Neely for her distinguished service to our country,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “She spent 25 years in the Navy and then continued to serve by finding ways to help her fellow veterans. It is our honor to have this opportunity to thank her for all she has done and continues to do.”

Master Chief Petty Officer Neely served 25 years in the United States Navy, first as a parachute rigger and aviation structural mechanic working on survival gear for pilots and flight crew members, then as a Navy Career Counselor. In this role, she was responsible for the transition of sailors to other commands, checking onboard and separating from the command. As principal advisor on career related programs, she reported directly to the Chief of Naval Personnel on career progression programs and retention related matters.

During her exemplary career, Master Chief Petty Officer Neely was stationed throughout the world in Italy, Crete, Norway, Spain and the Persian Gulf, as well as domestically in San Diego, the Pentagon and Washington, DC. She served in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

Master Chief Petty Officer Neely’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, three Navy Commendation Medals, five Navy Achievement Medals, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy “E” Ribbon, six Navy Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Overseas Service Ribbon

Now living in China Grove, NC, Master Chief Petty Officer Neely is the Co-Founder & Chair of Active Veterans With Answers (AVWA), which provides information and guidance for veterans, their family members, caregivers and survivors who believe they are entitled to benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. She is also an active member of Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, and a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon Program honorees were Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret., and Captain Carl Gamble, USAF, Ret. To nominate a veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/military.