Carter-Williams Undergoes Successful Surgery

March 13, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Michael Carter-Williams has undergone successful surgery to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Carter-Williams sustained the injury at Toronto on March 4 and will miss the remainder of the season. Further updates on his status will be provided when appropriate.

In his first season with the Hornets, Carter-Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 16.1 minutes per game in 52 contests. In 287 career games, he has averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.