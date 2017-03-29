Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America Launch Book Drive To Replenish Libraries Built During 2016 Hornets Day of Service

March 29, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America today are launching a book drive to replenish the 18 libraries built during the 2016 Hornets Day of Service, fulfilling the commitment made to hold an annual book drive to add new books.

The book drive will run from April 1-15 and will be held virtually, making it easy to help children in need. Those wishing to donate can visit hornets.com/bookdrive for a link to the wish list of books on Amazon.com. Participants can add books to their cart and enter payment information, and the books will be shipped directly to the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to be distributed at the end of the drive. Fans who donate will also be entered into a drawing to win an autographed Kemba Walker jersey.

During the 2016 Hornets Day of Service, 350 Hornets, Bank of America and Lowe’s employees partnered to build and install libraries in 18 child care centers, preschools, education nonprofits and community centers in areas of Charlotte where there is great need for free and easy access to books. Three of the libraries have 1,500 books each and the other 15 have 500 books each.

Donations will go to libraries at Castles Day Care Academy, Grier Heights Community Center, The Grove Freedom School, Inspirations Station Child Development Center, John T. Crawford Renaissance Center, Lakewood Preschool Cooperative, The Learning Collaborative, Mount Carmel Freedom School, Pure Genius Child Care Services, Sunshine Daycare & Preschool, University Child Development Center and YWCAs at Albemarle, Leafcrest, Park Road, Southside, Sugar Creek, Sunridge, and Tuckaseegee.